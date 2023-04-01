Idaho Mourns The Loss Of Boise’s Larry Gebert, One Year Later

A year ago, we lost one of if not the best friends the Boise area ever had, KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert. Larry had that unique charisma that made you feel like you knew him, whether by watching him on television or seeing him at the many charitable events he promoted on and off the air.

They say in broadcasting that every market has that iconic personality that is only relatable to the people that live there; in other words, the community adopts that person because he is one of them.

Larry Gebert died of a heart attack, but his legacy continues to inspire the charitable groups he supported. If you have yet to learn about Larry or are new to the area, let me do my best to try to describe Idaho's best friend.

Every morning for most of his career at Channel 7, Larry would take his weather forecast on the road. He didn't just take his camera out to the parking lot; he would take every opportunity to promote local nonprofits like Meals on Wheels, Make A Wish Idaho, and the Boise Rescue Mission. He was larger than life, even though he was six foot six.

It's not easy broadcasting on the road in the early morning hours. Promoting charities meant that Larry would start his day extra early and was the driver, camera person, and onsite producer in the last few years while on the air. He was indeed a treasured one-man band.

Larry loved his wife Julie and their kids. He would always share with us his adventures with their kids and their many cruises. He even turned his passion for water skiing into a fundraiser.

He partnered with his long-time friend and friend of the community Gary Arbaugh to create the Great Polar Bear Plunge. For over twenty years, Gary and Larry would organize thousands of Idahoans to meet a Lucky Peak Reservoir to run in the freezing water to raise money for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

I wish this article could do a small amount of recognition to Larry. It would take thousands of pages to document the impact he made and continues to make as we so dearly miss him. We can honor his memory by doing what Larry Gebert did best, by giving to others and making them feel so special.

God Bless You Larry!

Larry Gebert Remembered A look at the life and career of KTVB's Larry Gebert

A Look At Larry Gebert Never a dull moment with Larry/