Why You Must Not Miss Tonight’s Free Event in Boise [photos]

Are you looking for a free, fun activity that is a once-in-a-lifetime experience? This event is so spectacular and unique that it only happens once a year in Boise's Ann Morrison Park. Friday night will light up as the Night Glow begins at 7:30 p.m. This year's balloons are some of the most sought-after flying objects in the country. ￼

WILL BALLOONS BE FLYING TONIGHT IN THE BOISE AREA?

That's a great question, but hot air balloons cannot fly at night, and they won't be flying tonight in Boise. Ann Morrison Park will be filled with thousands of Idahoans who want to experience the world-class coordination of fire, light, sounds, and other indescribable events Friday night.

What makes the night glow so special is the shared free community experience of the spirit of flight. Republicans and Democrats, all love watching the balloons light up the Boise sky.

Credit: Matt Cardy, Getty Images Credit: Matt Cardy, Getty Images loading...

Well before the Wright Brothers conquered the skies, adventures in America and worldwide took place in the air powered by balloons. This event is a celebration of that shared history and the community that has grown around it.

Can Anyone Fly a Balloon in Boise?

Technology is essential today as we have so many ways to travel through the air. However, navigating wind patterns safely is still necessary in ballooning, as it was over a hundred years ago.

Photo by: Kekeluv Photo by: Kekeluv loading...

We advise you to get to Ann Morrison Park early tonight to grab a great spot for the night glow. You'll enjoy music, dancing, food trucks, and other endless activities to prepare you for Boise's can't-miss event.

Here's a link to more information.

Still not convinced. Take a look at past night glow's here.

The Spirit of Boise Night Glow Spectacular 2023 Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

30 Dazzling Photos Of What You Missed at the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic Night Glow 2021 On Friday night, 16 of the pilots flying in this year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic inflated their balloons to put on a stunning, uniquely Boise light show! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart