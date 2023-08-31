Boise Balloon Classic To Honor Larry Gebert Friday Morning

Friday Boise will celebrate the 32nd Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic. A few years ago, we lost the founder of the event Scott Spencer. Mr. Spencer was a driving ambassador for the balloon communities throughout the world. He had a passion for balloons that would never be replicated. This year's balloon classic will be the second without our beloved friend KTVB Meteorologist Larry Gebert.

The event has been renamed the Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic to honor its founder. Friday organizers will again remember Mr. Gebert for his endless support of the classic over the years. Mr. Gebert died of a massive heart attack surrounded by his family.

A Look At Larry Gebert Never a dull moment with Larry/

Larry Gebert was more than a television meteorologist. He was a champion of every known charitable and nonprofit group in the Treasure Valley. He was the roving reporter during the endless parades broadcasted on Channel 7. Mr. Gebert was a devote family man who never met a stranger and always invited folks to share time with him and his family.

Larry in the Community Another look at his impact

Mr. Spencer and Mr. Gebert were quite the pair leading up and during the balloon classic. The event continues on, but the community still misses their humor, passion, enthusiasm.

The tribute to Larry Gebert will be around seven in the morning. Friday will have the morning launch featuring VIPs and the world-famous night glow. Thousands of Idahoans will camp out in Ann Morrison Park to wait for the balloons to light up the night. There is still plenty of time to enjoy this free event that runs till Sunday morning.

Larry Gebert Remembered A look at the life and career of KTVB's Larry Gebert