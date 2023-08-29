15 Pictures from the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic 2022

Boise, Idaho — The Treasure Valley's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic is back! The event takes flight once again, on Wednesday this week, August 30th.

Pictures from last year's Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic are featured below, and get ready for an amazing event this year. Check it out at Ann Morrison Park each day through Sunday for all kinds of awesome experiences.

Ann Morrison Park, right next to the Boise River, will transform into a spectacular hub of activities and beautiful views, so get ready for a weekend filled with breathtaking sights as the skies over Boise become a canvas painted with vibrant hot air balloons.

Pro Tip: You don't want to miss the launches; there's no better way to start your morning. So, get there early and enjoy the crisp, morning air — and watch as all the balloons are inflated and start to stand up tall, and then as they take off into the Boise morning sky — it truly is a unique and beautiful sight.

In addition to these stunning balloon displays, there will be live music, amazing food vendors, and plenty of family-friendly activities to enjoy throughout the weekend. Another one you don't want to miss is Friday's "Night Glow" event, where we'll witness a glow-in-the-dark hot air balloon show!

That one's a fan favorite every year.

Enjoy the pictures from last year's balloon classic, and keep scrolling to see the "Night Glow" pictures.

