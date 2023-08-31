25 Mesmerizing Photos of the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic 2023

Today, Ann Morrison Park witnessed a spectacular display of color and grace as the Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic took flight.

The kids' event and tethered rides took place yesterday, but today the balloons were able to fill the Boise sky — and the thrill of watching these magnificent balloons rise against the backdrop of a beautiful Boise morning was an amazing sight to see.

Locals flocked to the park — families, friends, and adventure seekers gathered to witness the magic of these giant floating balloons. Truly, it was stunning.

We're not sure if this happened or not, but the announcer at the event talked about "A Kiss" – which is when balloons gently bump into each other as they're flying, particularly when they're taking off or landing. And then, a "Splash N' Dash" is when balloons dip into the water before soaring back into the sky, and that definitely happened this morning.

For those lucky enough to be in a hot air balloon, the experience was truly unforgettable. Floating gently over Boise, with views stretching as far as the eye could see, the journey towards the fairgrounds at Expo Idaho was exhilarating and relaxing all at the same time — leaving passengers in awe.

But the excitement doesn't end today. The Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic continues through Sunday (weather permitting). Don't miss the highlight of the event – the "Night Glow" on Friday night. It's a magical glow-in-the-dark hot air balloon show that promises to be a mesmerizing experience for the whole family.

Enjoy the pictures from the event and keep scrolling to see pictures of the "Night Glow Spectacular."

