Boise State’s senior punter Oscar Doyle continues the ‘punts for a cause’ tradition, where he’ll donate $50 to St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital for every punt he lands inside the 20-yard-line.

“It’s just something that I can give back to the community and use it to be bigger than myself,” Doyle said in his announcement.

2026 marks the Australian’s second season with the Broncos. Last year he placed 17 punts inside the 20 and only had five of his 56 attempts result in touchbacks.

“For me, it’s inside the 10. I want it inside the 10 every time, but I mean inside the 20 just make it easier for me as well, so I mean if I land inside the 20, great, but I’d love it inside the 10.”

This cause hits close to home for Doyle. In his announcement, he shared some personal experience his own family has gone through.

“I’ve actually had two little cousins go through chemotherapy and treatments when they were younger. My dad’s brother’s daughter and my mom’s cousin’s daughter went through a brain tumor and one went through leukemia,” Doyle said. “ It’s a terrible thing so I guess that’s definitely the biggest inspiration for me.”

The Aussie’s donation campaign marks a continuation of Boise State players’ tradition of charity.

Former punter James Ferguson-Reynolds raised money for every punt inside the 20 for breast cancer awareness in 2024. Last year, former offensive tackle Kage Casey donated to the Boise Rescue Mission every time he had a ‘pancake block.’

“Last year I think like every time I went out there to punt, I just wanted (there) to be like a reason for it, you know, like a bigger meaning to it,” Doyle said. “I wanted to figure something out where I could go out there and punt for a cause.”

Doyle was also named to the 2026 Ray Guy Award watch list. The award is presented annually to the nation’s top punter. Doyle is the lone Pac-12 representative among the 21 student-athletes named to this year’s watch list.

Click here to learn more about Doyle’s campaign.

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