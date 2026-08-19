It has been billed as the energy of the future, and the Gem State has been an innovator since scientists discovered it in the 1940s.

Natalie Behring, Getty Images Natalie Behring, Getty Images

Idaho, not any other state, was known as the birthplace of nuclear energy, or nuclear power. Eastern Idaho is home to several cities honoring the Gem State’s atomic origins.

Our state is home to the Idaho National Laboratory, the world’s most advanced nuclear campus. Fifty-five reactors have been built in the Gem State. What began in 1949 now continues to lead the world in nuclear development and research. INL is a national treasure and is vital to our national security.

Natalie Behring, Getty Images Natalie Behring, Getty Images

Idaho's Fight Against Becoming A Nuclear Dumping Ground

Years ago, the federal government was looking for a place/state to deposit the massive amount of nuclear waste produced by various nuclear power plants. Idaho Governor Phil Batt famously stood up to protect the Gem State from becoming a nuclear waste site.

The Idaho Capital Sun breaks down the historic 1995 agreement.

"Thirty years ago, the state of Idaho reached a 1995 settlement agreement with the federal government that was signed by the late former Gov. Phil Batt that was aimed at preventing Idaho from becoming a permanent dumping ground for the nation’s nuclear waste. The so-called Batt Agreement called for limiting shipments of spent nuclear fuel into Idaho and expediting the treatment and permanent removal of spent nuclear fuel and nuclear waste from Idaho, according to an explanation posted to the U.S. Department of Energy’s website."

Idaho One of America's Nuclear Final Five

The US Department of Energy announced five state the government is considering as home for more nuclear waste. The governor is in favor of it and the Secretary of Energy toured INL last recently to inspect the facilities.

Omar Havana, Getty Images Omar Havana, Getty Images

The Case For Idaho Winning The Nuclear Lottery

The government says the new deal would create more jobs to deal with the incoming waste. INL is perfectly suited to deal with any additional loads along with creating more jobs. The challenge that nuclear energy is unforgiving if there's a problem. Google Three Mile Island, Chernobyl or Fukushima for more details.

What's Next?

We'll continue to monitor the situation and update you if Idaho is declared the winner. If that occurs, expect a massive amount of resistance from environmental and other groups.

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