Idaho Could Be Getting Much More Nuclear Waste. Here’s Why
Idaho's Fight Against Becoming A Nuclear Dumping Ground
Years ago, the federal government was looking for a place/state to deposit the massive amount of nuclear waste produced by various nuclear power plants. Idaho Governor Phil Batt famously stood up to protect the Gem State from becoming a nuclear waste site.
The Idaho Capital Sun breaks down the historic 1995 agreement.
"Thirty years ago, the state of Idaho reached a 1995 settlement agreement with the federal government that was signed by the late former Gov. Phil Batt that was aimed at preventing Idaho from becoming a permanent dumping ground for the nation’s nuclear waste. The so-called Batt Agreement called for limiting shipments of spent nuclear fuel into Idaho and expediting the treatment and permanent removal of spent nuclear fuel and nuclear waste from Idaho, according to an explanation posted to the U.S. Department of Energy’s website."
Idaho One of America's Nuclear Final Five
The US Department of Energy announced five state the government is considering as home for more nuclear waste. The governor is in favor of it and the Secretary of Energy toured INL last recently to inspect the facilities.
The Case For Idaho Winning The Nuclear Lottery
The government says the new deal would create more jobs to deal with the incoming waste. INL is perfectly suited to deal with any additional loads along with creating more jobs. The challenge that nuclear energy is unforgiving if there's a problem. Google Three Mile Island, Chernobyl or Fukushima for more details.
What's Next?
We'll continue to monitor the situation and update you if Idaho is declared the winner. If that occurs, expect a massive amount of resistance from environmental and other groups.
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