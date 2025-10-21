In a rare scene in Canyon County, a protest was held outside the Canyon County Courthouse. The protest was part of an effort organized by various groups critical of the FBI and local law enforcement's arrests of several people for allegedly engaging in illegal gambling activities.

The FBI and Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crime and Gang Task Force arrested several people in Wilder, Idaho. The enforcement of the law captured media attention along with criticism from the ACLU and other progressive groups.

The FBI described the situation in a written statement to the community:

“Illegal gambling isn’t a victimless crime,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Bohls of the Salt Lake City FBI. “These operations can create an increase in violent crime, drug activity, and violence, putting communities at risk. I’m grateful for the collaboration and partnerships on the federal, state, and local level. Together, we’re working to keep our communities safe.”

We continue to wait to hear more details from the cooperating law enforcement agencies. The law enforcement action garnered the attention of the national media.

Federal immigration policy has changed dramatically from the Biden to the Trump Administration. President Trump has closed the border, expanded the funding of ICE, and embraced enforcing the law. Idaho Governor Brad Little has allowed Idaho State Troopers to transport criminals from jails and prisons to ICE Facilities for deportation.

Here's a list of law enforcement agencies involved in the action:

The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Homeland Security Investigations; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO); the Drug Enforcement Administration; Idaho State Police; Idaho Department of Corrections; Nampa Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; and FBI Seattle and Portland field offices assisted in this operation.

