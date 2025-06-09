The good news for California is that the state has just passed Japan to become the world's fourth-largest economy. The bad news for the once Golden State is their recent attacks on federal law enforcement have exposed California as a lawless rogue state.

What happens in California impacts the Gem State. We all have stories of meeting people from California who couldn't take it anymore. The state has to be a horrible place to live to cause millions of Americans to leave their homes. Some folks have been multigenerational Californians but have started a new life in Idaho and other Conservative states.

Culprit #1 California's Useful Idiot

California Gov. Newsom And LA Mayor Bass Unveil Entertainment Business Proposal Getty Images / Mario Tama/ loading...

California Governor Gavin Newsom has encouraged illegal immigrants to move to the Golden State. The state offers benefits like healthcare and free tuition to foreign nationals, while the state has a multi-billion-dollar deficit. Let's add power grid problems, excessive regulations, and excessive taxes. Would you trust this guy if you had a vote?

The governor proved his title as the state's big dummy by suing the government for restoring order. The failed nation-state governor dared ICE to arrest him. What kind of example is he?

Culprit #2 The Accomplice

Karen Bass Getty Images / Apu Gomes/ loading...

Why is this woman smiling?

Former Congresswoman and now Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass continues to challenge the governor for the title of the state's most useful idiot. The mayor was in Ghana when her city was devastated by horrific wildfires. She never thoroughly answered questions as to why she was out of the country. The mayor continues to say local authorities have the lawbreakers under control. Does it look like they have the riot under control?

