Although the Treasure Valley has thankfully not yet experienced any extreme ice-related weather challenges, ICE—Immigration and Customs Enforcement—is on the minds of many in our area.

The tragic shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis has garnered the attention of Americans and Idahoans.

Friday night in Caldwell, an anti-ICE protest rally took place. Various individuals braved the cold weather, along with others who support ICE deporting folks who are in the country illegally. These folks met the protesters challenging them on why they want ICE out of Idaho.

Idaho is one of the most President Trump-friendly states in the country. Although the state is controlled by a supermajority of Republicans, there are pockets of progressive thought.

Sunday protesters took to the streets of Boise, clamoring for the end of ICE in Idaho. Most were reacting to the shooting in Minneapolis. The ICE office in Idaho is not headquartered in the Gem State, but, like the FBI, is run out of the Salt Lake Office.

The Idaho Liberty Dogs plan a rally to support ICE in Idaho this weekend.

Is ICE in Idaho?

That's a great question and the answer is both yes and no. The governor announced he's instructed the Idaho State Police to cooperate with ICE. There was a controversy in Wilder involving folks arrested for allegedly running an illegal horse gambling ring. ICE was brought in to assist law enforcement.

The action attracted a number of local media outlets. Unlike Minnesota, the state's governor has a great relationship with the president and federal government. We'll continue to monitor this story and update you when breaking news happens.