It wasn’t that long ago that sports betting was illegal in most of the United States of America. If Americans wanted to gamble legally, they would have to travel to Las Vegas, Atlantic City, or a Native American Casino. However, a few years ago, the Supreme Court ruled that states can allow legal gambling.

Websites such as FanDuel, DraftKings, and BetMGM took off, offering sports betting opportunities. A few of those sites started as fantasy sites and then converted to full-time betting platforms. BetMGM has its own radio networks broadcasting shows dedicated to the betting line.

Idaho is one of the few states where the tentacles of legalized gambling haven’t contaminated the populace. However, Idaho’s Crime Fighting Attorney General Raul Labrador has joined a large 39-state coalition opposed to allowing legal gambling in the Gem State.

Some criminals use a VPN to place their illicit bets while residing in our state. The lawsuit is a reaction to a move to allow gamblers into Idaho via a website. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) now claims that fifteen-year-old laws passed to regulate Wall Street after the 2008 financial crisis also gave it the power to override state gambling laws nationwide.

In January 2025, online platforms Kalshi and Crypto.com began offering sports betting by calling it "events contracts" on federally regulated futures exchanges. Users can bet on game scores, player performance, and other sports outcomes. The platforms marketed this activity as sports betting, and the public used it that way. Kalshi reported over $1 billion in Super Bowl bets alone in February 2026.

Idaho’s Attorney General Raul Labrador vows to keep gambling out of Idaho.

"States like Idaho that choose to ban sports betting would be prevented from enforcing those bans under the CFTC's theory," said Attorney General Labrador. "An unelected federal agency claims it discovered hidden authority in fifteen-year-old financial reform laws to override state gambling laws nationwide. Congress never granted that power, and Idaho will continue defending our right to regulate gambling as we see fit."

Do you want legal gambling in Idaho? Most Idahoans say no! We’ll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

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