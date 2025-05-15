Idahoans have spent more and more on food in recent years, causing many to wonder how they can afford to feed their families. Thanks to Joe Biden's bungling, the cost of eggs, coffee, and other goods is out of control. Thankfully, President Trump is working to lower prices. Today, the cost of goods has fallen ten percent, but private corporations haven't cut prices.

President Trump continues to work to bring more businesses back to America. However, some question his tariff methods, as many Idaho-based companies have become dependent on goods from Communist China. As the president continues negotiating, the once affordable or 'cheap' products are becoming more expensive.

Wal Mart YOUTUBE KIDO Talk Radio loading...

The businesses say prices will increase to cover the costs of the increased tariffs, although others, like Kevin Miller, question the motives of large companies that haven't looked to help their customers.

One of the world's largest corporations, with many outlets in Idaho, Utah, and Washington, says it's raising its prices. They say the trade war and tariffs caused the move.

8 Most Stolen Items from Walmart Stores Here is a look at 8 of the most stolen items from Walmart stores. Gallery Credit: Billy Jenkins

Walmart announced its profit in the first quarter, but will raise prices for consumers in Idaho, Washington, Utah, and worldwide. Why is the most powerful retailer raising prices when it has made a profit?

Miller's Mission TREASURE VALLEY SUBARU loading...

The Arkansas based company blames tariffs for their price raising decision. Although they did provide this statement from their CEO Doug McMillon:

“We will do our best to keep our prices as low as possible but given the magnitude of the tariffs, even at the reduced levels announced this week, we aren’t able to absorb all the pressure given the reality of narrow retail margins.”

What about Amazon? Are they raising Prices Too?

According to this report, the company plans to raise prices as well. Hopefully, the trade will end, and prices will actually be reduced. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

20 Photos Showing What Walmart Looks Like Around The World Just because you've seen one Walmart doesn't mean you've seen them all. The company operates several versions of its store around the world. Some of them might look vastly different than what shoppers see in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll