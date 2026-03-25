There is a cost to everything, from maintaining a vehicle to powering one’s home. Technology has enabled remarkable advances in our quality of life. What was once the work of science fiction, talking robots, and self-driving cars, is now a common part of our everyday lives.

However, most of us are still waiting for flying cars. The Gem State was among the first to welcome data centers, such as the one Meta is building in Kuna. Data centers and other large industrial projects consume significant energy to power their facilities.

One critic pointed out that we’re driving up energy costs to allow artificial intelligence to create multiple crazy cat videos. The stress on Idaho’s power grid is being felt by many in the Gem State.

The cost of power/energy is rising at an alarming rate, causing many in Idaho to wonder if they can continue to power their homes, offices, and businesses. The Idaho Legislature is considering legislation that would require AI data centers to be responsible for powering their own facilities. Idaho Power raised rates last December, according to the Idaho Statesman: 'Idaho Power agreed to a settlement that raises its annual revenue by $110 million, or 7.48%. The company, which serves more than 630,000 customers in southern Idaho, had initially asked for a $199.1 million, or 13.09% increase.'

Congressman Russ Fulcher told us that Idaho is losing the opportunity to acquire new industries due to our lack of adequate infrastructure.

Is There An Idaho Solution To Our Energy Challenge?

Idaho is home to the Idaho Nuclear Laboratory the world's leader in nuclear development. Many believe the creation of mini reactors could help lower energy demands and prices.

President Donald Trump is moving full speed to aid the process of building more reactors. Let's hope that move will lower energy prices in our beloved Idaho.

Four Reasons Why Everyone Loves Idaho Why People Move to Idaho Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

5 Aggravating Factors Making Idaho Unaffordable Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER