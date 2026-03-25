Regardless of who or what political party you belong to in Idaho, education is the state’s biggest issue. The state spends more money from the general fund than any other government program. Sadly, the Gem State continues to lag behind the rest of the country in standardized test scores.

5 Totally Wrong Misconceptions About Idaho Schools! Do you agree with these wild Idaho ideas? Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

Critics of Idaho’s school system say we don’t pay enough for schools or for teachers. The state department of education recently admitted students who passed despite not passing a subject. The result is that high school graduates have to take and pay for remedial classes before starting their college degree programs.

Idahoans spend a lot of money on education funding, and a shocking new report says the money is being spent on WOKE education. Our state values traditional American values. In fact, most people cite values as one of the reasons they move to Idaho.

National Review reports that Idaho public schools are not teaching Western Civilization. Instead, the state is devoting precious school resources to a more international curriculum.

"Idaho’s global perspectives subject band is overwhelmingly weighted toward a multiculturalist and globalist outlook, containing nothing on the importance of cultural assimilation, the dangers of relativism, the risks of dependence on adversaries for strategic goods, or the need to preserve national sovereignty.

In short, the Idaho social studies standards purvey the very same globalist delusion that Secretary Rubio rightly deplores, while failing to teach his core concerns. Who would have guessed that Idaho, of all places, would be so very European."

The article says a current bill, SB1336, would fund education classes that teach Western Civilization K-12. Idaho Senator Kelly Anthon is the sponsor of the bill. We'll continue to update you on this story as it develops.

Idaho's Top 10 Best Public High Schools According to the rankings on Niche.com, these schools earned the distinction of the best public high schools in the Gem State. Factors considered included academics, teachers, clubs & activities, administration, food, diversity, college prep, health & safety, sports and resources & facilities. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart