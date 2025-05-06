Help Save West Valley Humane Society’s Animals Today
One of the state's largest animal shelters needs your help. The West Valley Humane Society has posted a request on social media. The shelter is asking for those who want to save the lives of Idaho's four-legged furry family members.
Although Canyon County's population has grown in recent years the shelter continues to run on a budget for a much smaller population. The group would is asking the local communities to contribute more funds to help the expanded need and demand to take care of dogs, cats, goats, and other animals that need safe homes.
Using the link in the above post only takes a few minutes to let your local officials know how much you want them to support the West Valley Humane Society.
The shelter is on the rebound after a few turbulent years thanks to a group of dedicated staff members, tireless volunteers, and a new board.
Sending the email is a quick, effective way of letting local elected officials know you support the care of these helpless animals. What would happen if the shelter couldn't fund its operation? The area needs a no-kill shelter that allows affordable animal care.
Years ago, I lived at the shelter to promote their good works.
For anyone who lives and loves animals like humans, medical care can be expensive. The West Valley Humane Society offers affordable services and a safe place for adoptions.
Idaho and Canyon County cannot adequately fund the West Valley Humane Society.
Another look at their good works that we need to help continue today.
Please help make a difference in the communities of Nampa, Caldwell, and the rest of Canyon County. Your favorite four-legged friend will thank you for making a quick lifesaving email. Here is the link how you can help here.
