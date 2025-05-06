One of the state's largest animal shelters needs your help. The West Valley Humane Society has posted a request on social media. The shelter is asking for those who want to save the lives of Idaho's four-legged furry family members.

West Valley Humane Society West Valley Humane Society loading...

Although Canyon County's population has grown in recent years the shelter continues to run on a budget for a much smaller population. The group would is asking the local communities to contribute more funds to help the expanded need and demand to take care of dogs, cats, goats, and other animals that need safe homes.



Using the link in the above post only takes a few minutes to let your local officials know how much you want them to support the West Valley Humane Society.

The shelter is on the rebound after a few turbulent years thanks to a group of dedicated staff members, tireless volunteers, and a new board.

Sending the email is a quick, effective way of letting local elected officials know you support the care of these helpless animals. What would happen if the shelter couldn't fund its operation? The area needs a no-kill shelter that allows affordable animal care.

Years ago, I lived at the shelter to promote their good works.

For anyone who lives and loves animals like humans, medical care can be expensive. The West Valley Humane Society offers affordable services and a safe place for adoptions.

Idaho and Canyon County cannot adequately fund the West Valley Humane Society.

Another look at their good works that we need to help continue today.

Please help make a difference in the communities of Nampa, Caldwell, and the rest of Canyon County. Your favorite four-legged friend will thank you for making a quick lifesaving email. Here is the link how you can help here.

8 Meats That Are Illegal to BBQ in Idaho Listen, not that we think you’d ever actually want to throw any of these on the grill—but if you did, just know you'd be breaking the law and could face some serious fines or even jail time. Here are 8 meats that are illegal to have or possess at your BBQs in Idaho and most states in the nation. Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge

Enjoy Beer & Food With Your Dog at These Boise Patios Many Boise-area businesses know that when it comes to warm weather dining--many residents want to bring their furry friends along for the experience, too. Here's a guide, as compiled by you, of the best places to take your dog for a bite or a beer...or both! Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM