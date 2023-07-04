Amazing Patriotic Idaho City Celebrates America [photos]

KEVIN MILLER

One of the area's largest Independence Day Parades took place in Star, Idaho. The parade featured exhibits from Uncle Sam to the world famous Bronco Club. Idaho, unlike some states, loves America as every city in the Gem State holds a special celebration.

KEVIN MILLER
Unlike Boise, that was bringing back their Fourth of July Parade, Star and other Idaho continues to annual celebrate our nation's birth. Star has been featured prominently as the fastest growing city in Idaho along with a glowing profile in the Wall Street Journal.

The Largest Star Fourth Of July Parade Ever?

We spoke with one expert who believes that the crowd was estimated to be between sixty thousand to eighty four thousand three hundred. That estimate is not counting the two thousand people that participated in the parade.

KEVIN MILLER
You can read our coverage of Star's growth here.  

Idaho was ranked as one of the best states to move to again from US News. Idaho is still one of the most popular states in the union and Star is one of the most popular destinations for former Californians.

KEVIN MILLER
The report looks at factors such as the economy, diversity of businesses, schools, transportation, crime statistics, etc. Once the information has been gathered from every state, the publication issues its annual report, ' The 2023 Best State Rankings.'

Check out our exclusive photos from this year's Independence Day Parade.

