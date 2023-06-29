Boom! Check Out Treasure Valley’s Largest Fireworks Show [photos]

Nampa kicked off the Independence celebrations Wednesday night as an estimated 50,000 Idahoans celebrated America by watching the area's first fireworks show. The evening display followed the 57th annual God and Country Festival at the Idaho Center Amphitheater.

Thousands of individuals and families camped out, some for over three hours, to get the best seat for the evening's fireworks. The city of Nampa sponsored the patriotic fireworks show that synchronized with Christian and patriotic music broadcast on 580am and 1075FM

The God and Country Festival celebrates American faith-based values that we all know and love. Fifty-seven years ago, the country was torn apart due to the Vietnam War and domestic terrorism.

Chuck Connors, from the Rifleman Television show, decided to create a festival that would bring people of faith and patriotism together. The festival honors not only the military but all first responders. Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling attended the event along with several prominent state and city public servants.

American Ninja Warrior Daniel Gil was the featured speaker. While on stage, he shared his faith in God with the thousands of folks in the amphitheater. Before the big fireworks show, two worship bands from area churches entertained the crowd.

Every year Nampa's fireworks are a treasure that folks from throughout the Treasure Valley look forward to seeing in person. The parking is easily accessible and near the highway.

A huge thanks and congratulations to everyone who volunteered or sponsored the God and Country Festival. And a special thanks to those military, first responders, and law enforcement for their service.

