Idaho’s Largest Fireworks Show Is Not In Boise

We're only a few weeks away from the Fourth of July in Idaho and across the country. Where Americans, young and old, celebrate our nation's independence by going to parades, hosting barbeques, and watching many fireworks.

In Idaho, several cities will host fireworks displays once dusk arrives on July 4th. However, which city in Idaho can legitimately claim the state's largest fireworks display? The fireworks show is massive, and the largest fireworks display West of the Mississippi.

Before we share with you which city in Idaho has the largest fireworks show in the state, let's review a few safety tips when handling fireworks.

Most folks living in the Treasure Valley would guess the big cities like Boise, Nampa, or Meridian? However, the city that lays claim to the 'largest fireworks display west of the Mississippi is Idaho Falls, Idaho. Every year Americans from Idaho, Utah, and several other states pilgrimage to Idaho Falls for the 30th Annual Melaleuca Freedom Celebration.

The show rivals historic patriotic shows in Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. More impressive is cost to the public is absolutely free. The fireworks show is not sponsored by the city or the state but by a significant Idaho-owned corporation.

The Freedom Celebration is massive. How massive you ask? The expected crowd is over 200,000 Idahoans making it the second largest city in the state during the Fourth of July. The show will last for over thirty one minutes averaging an incredible 590 rounds a minute according to a press release by Melaleuca.

“The Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is more than just entertainment on the Fourth of July,” said Melaleuca Executive Chairman Frank VanderSloot. “The combination of fireworks, music and message provides magical moments of reflection and an opportunity to re-pledge allegiance to the flag that represents our nation. On a different level, it’s a heartfelt, unifying event for the community — but more importantly, it’s a tribute of gratitude to America’s heroes.”

American Made Fireworks, No Chinese Fireworks

“Because American-made fireworks are quite expensive, it is very unusual for them to be so prominently featured in a large-scale fireworks display,” said Heather Gobet, a fourth-generation pyrotechnician whose family-owned company has fired more than 10,000 shows over 75 years. “Because Melaleuca supports American manufacturing, the Melaleuca Freedom Celebration is the only major fireworks show I know of that couples such a profoundly patriotic message with American-made fireworks. You can’t get more patriotic than that!”

When it comes to purchasing American-made products to celebrate our nation’s birthday, Melaleuca believes that the decision is clear. “Compared with the price that the veterans paid, the fireworks cost absolutely nothing,” said VanderSloot.

Organizers proudly state that it's well worth the drive. Be sure to go Snake River Landing in Idaho Falls on Tuesday, July 4, at 10:03 p.m. Click here for complete event details.

