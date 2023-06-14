Boise’s Misplaced Priorities Harms Independence Day

Boise is known as one of the most tolerant cities in America. Every June, Gay Pride flags adorned every flag pole down every major artery within Idaho's capital city. Former Mayor Dave Bieter was named the LGBTQ+ person of the year before he was voted out of office for current Mayor Lauren McLean.

Although the city never embraced the annual Fourth of July Parade during Mayor Bieter's multiple terms, the city did have a parade. Whether it was Covid, lack of support from the city, or not enough resources, the Fourth of July Parade ended in Boise several years ago.

Now a group of private businesses and volunteers have vowed to bring back the parade this year. We want to remind you that we were the only outlet to call out the city and city leaders for not honoring America. You can read our exclusive report here.

In a small way, we'd like to think that our print and on-air advocacy inspired Idahoans to bring back the parade. We wish the folks bringing the parade back all the luck in the world.

Star Parade Continues

However, as we prepare for the fourth, we are still waiting to hear from the city about the parade's return. In another odd twist, former Governor Butch Otter and First Lady Lori Otter will be the parade's announcers.

The Otters are a great choice but shouldn't a Boise elected official be involved with honoring America? Boise's elected officials have no problem showing affection for the Rainbow Flag and the LGBTQ+ community, but where is their love of America?

Let's hope the mayor and her city council crew decided to give equal time to all Americans and especially Boise's Fourth of July Parade.

God Bless America

