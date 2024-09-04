Idaho Prepares for Massive Patriotic Display in Nampa

It happens only once a year in Nampa, Idaho. This weekend the skies will be filled not with jets or helicopters but with airplanes flown to liberate the world against the Nazis and the Japanese. ￼

Once again, the Warhawk Museum will host the annual warbird roundup, which attracts the largest gathering of historic warplanes. As we get closer to the weekend, we'll see more of these amazing planes flying throughout the Treasure Valley. If you'd like tickets to the event, here is the information.

The roundup hours are 830am-500pm Saturday and Sunday. In addition to the air shows, vendors and the museum will be open to the public. Are interested in buying tickets? Click the link here. Children under fourteen are free. Whether you're a history buff or you love America, you can meet the pilots, learn about the history of wartime aviation, and watch these planes take flight.

KEVIN MILLER KEVIN MILLER loading...

The Warbird Roundup is a perfect way to spend a weekend with friends, family, children, and others who want to learn about our great military heroes in Idaho.

Check Out Our Exclusive Preview Here

Warhawk Warbird Round Up Photos Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER

WWII Classic Airplanes at the Nampa Municipal Airport Gallery Credit: Parker Kane