It happens only once a year as the skies in the Treasure Valley are transformed into the skies of World War II. It's time for the world to descend on the Nampa's Warhawk Air Museum. Saturday kicks off the annual Warbird Roundup. The Roundup is a yearly gathering of vintage warplanes that liberated the world from the tyranny of the Axis Powers during World War II.

The Roundup is a two-day event where folks can tour the museum, learn about America's veterans, and listen to warfighters describing their military action.

This year, the museum has two speakers. The first is Chief Warrant Officer 4 Sven Anderson of the US Army 16th Combat Aviation Brigade. The second speaker is Command Sergeant Major Tony Liles from the US Army 4th Infantry Division.

Both will inform the public regarding their experiences fighting in the Global War on Terror. The two veterans will describe how helicopter operations have aided our cause in pursuing freedom. The museum has been raising money for its new wing detailing America's current war.

The Warbird Roundup is the largest two-day gathering of its kind in the country, according to their website. Gates open at 8 am and they close at 5 pm. Thankfully, the weather looks great for a weekend of flying and honoring America's heroes.

Here's the link to tickets if you'd like to order online and avoid waiting at the gate. Kids fourteen and under are free with a paid adult.

There will be a special flight with an F-35 heritage flight in addition to the World War II aircraft.

