August in Idaho means shorter days, the return of kids in school, and one of the largest military events honoring America's freedom fighters. The event doesn't take place in Mountain Home or in Boise. The event where thousands of people will journey to Idaho honoring the 'Warbirds of Freedom' takes place in Nampa, Idaho.

We all know Idaho is special when it comes to honoring our military service members. The Gem State is one of the most patriotic states in the nation. We can see the patriotism in our state everyday as we travel through neighborhoods with American flags flying and patriotic stickers on most Idaho vehicles. Our state is also home to Gowen Field and Mountain Home Air Force Base. Those two military facilities constantly send troops to keep America safe throughout the world.

August 23rd will be the 23rd annual Warbird Roundup at the Warhawk Museum at the Nampa Airport. Here's how the museum describes this enormous event:

'The Warbird Roundup is Idaho’s largest 2-day gathering of historic war planes from across the country. Watch the planes fly, see them up close and meet the pilots. Our knowledgeable announcers and pilots educate the crowd about each of the warbirds including their history, interesting facts, and importance to our country.

Our 2025 event is going to be the biggest yet—with the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team Heritage Flight joining the lineup! Don’t miss this rare fusion of past and future: cutting-edge air power flying alongside legendary WWII aircraft.

In addition to warbirds flying, there will be food trucks, vendors, a kid zone, and visitors get full access to the museum and displays.'

How big is the Warhawk Museum?

The Warhawk is big, over 40,000 square feet, and growing. The staff is currently engaged in a fundraiser to expand its footprint. You can read about their fundraising efforts here. They're closing in on their goal of $3.5 million.

The skies over Nampa and the entire Treasure Valley will be filled with historic fighters like The Mustang, The Bearcat, and many, many more.

Honor America and learn more about how we saved the world from tyranny in World War II. Check out the Warbird roundup this month in Nampa.

