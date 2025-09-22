Controversy Brews As Broncos Wear Utes Gear At Big Event

Although we are at the beginning of another great college football season, the Boise State Basketball team has gotten caught up in a viral controversy. Last week, Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff broadcast its college football pregame show at the home of the Utah Utes, Salt Lake City.

The scene was incredible, rivaling the pregame passion one sees at Big 10 or SEC campuses. Unfortunately for the Utes and their fans, they lost to Texas Tech. Every game is a season in college football, despite the rapid changes in America's beloved sport.

You may be wondering what a college football pregame show has to do with the Boise State Basketball team. The story gets more bizarre as it involves Barstool Founder and Fox Sports Personality David Portnoy.

The team traveled to see the Big Noon Kickoff, eventually getting their picture taken with Mr. Portnoy. What's the problem? As you can see below, the team was wearing not Boise State blue, but Utah red. The story was broken online and garnered an immense reaction.

It's hard to comprehend why a team from another college would be wearing gear from another school? It didn't take long for folks to respond.

Coach Leon Rice addressed the situation with the media today. "You can't question my guys loyalty." You can watch the entire interview here.

31 Items Banned from Boise State Home Games in 2025 According to the Albertsons Stadium Fan Guide, these items will not be permitted through security at Boise State home games this year. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

Boise State's Iconic Blue Turf The best field in college football! Gallery Credit: Shannon Buccola