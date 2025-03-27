Boise State Athletics Faces Transition: What’s Next?

Boise State officially closed the Ashton Jeanty Era yesterday during the annual pro day held on campus. The athletics department must continue to take advantage of Mr. Jeanty's unprecedented national exposure last season brought Boise State.

The talented running back has been the subject of a national TV commercial and is projected to be the number one running back in next month's NFL Draft. Soon, Mr. Jeanty will be appearing in his new team's jersey, not the beloved blue and orange of the Broncos.

On-field success leads to additional exposure, which helps athletics raise money. However, last year's run will be a challenge to duplicate. The team eventually concludes spring practice without Mr. Jeanty or offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter.

The basketball team didn't make the NCAA Tournament. The team that was promised to be the most talented in team history failed to create any postseason buzz. Boise State's football team creates the revenue engine that funds the rest of the school's athletic programs.

Boise State Broncos v New Mexico Lobos Getty Images / David Becker loading...

The basketball team hasn't advanced in the tournament when they do make it. At best, they're one and done. A move to the Sweet Sixteen would build some additional support and revenue the current program lacks. The arena is old and needs to be replaced. It's challenging to do that when the team will be playing on Fox and not on ESPN.

The athletic department chose to take the easy Fox money and play in Vegas rather than the traditional NIT. The NIT would've given the team a home game or two and coverage on ESPN. The Crown from Fox will be on lowly rated FS1.

If the team continues to underachieve, one must believe a change may be necessary. When teams like Colorado State and New Mexico advance and Boise State is left at home, it doesn't bode well for the program.

There is no offseason in the new world of college athletics. We'll continue to update you on this story throughout the offseason.

