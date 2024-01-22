Is Boise Likely to Have Lower Gas Prices Through the Whole Year?

Boise residents are enjoying some relief at the pump as gas prices take a nearly 10-cent dip, bringing the average cost now to $2.98 per gallon. Will these lower prices stay throughout the the year?

The drop we're experiencing here in the Treasure Valley is significant, as KTVB reports Boise gas prices are 42 cents lower than one year ago, according to a recent survey from GasBuddy that surveyed 216 Boise gas stations. Shockingly, this decrease is even significant when looking at prices observed just last week. Gas prices in Boise are 29 cents per gallon less than they were a month ago and an impressive 42 cents lower than this time last year.

Will it last?

Political observers are quick to draw connections between this sudden drop in gas prices and the fact that 2024 is an election year. Historically, election years often witness politicians implementing measures to alleviate financial burdens on citizens, and reducing gas prices proves to be a popular move to win over voters.

As Boise residents adjust to the much-welcomed lower gas prices, bringing a positive start to the new year, the entire country is anticipating a lower national average of $2.99 per gallon, providing more financial relief for Americans just in time to elect a new President. Locals should keep an eye on the prices at the pump, but for now, they can enjoy the promising drop in gas prices as they navigate the beginning of 2024.

LOOK: TOP 10 Least Reliable Vehicles of 2023 This is a list of America's least reliable vehicles of 2023, according to consumer reports. Reliability is scored from 1 to 100, with 100 being the best. Gallery Credit: Parker Kane

8 Reasons Idahoans Burn More Gas in Winter & 5 Ways to Stop ⚠️ Filling up your tank more frequently can put a dent in your wallet, but even Uncle Sam knows it could cost you big in fuel economy if you don't!

Scroll through the gallery for a look at why Idahoans get lower gas mileage in the winter months and what can be done to save money at the pump. Gallery Credit: Ryan Antoinette Valenzuela

Top 15 Counties in Idaho with the Most Car Crashes Gallery Credit: Parker Kane