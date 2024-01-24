Boise Weather Update: More Rain and Rising Temperatures?

Boise and the Treasure Valley Weather Update: January 24 - January 28, 2024

As Boise ventures further into January, a mix of precipitation and cloud cover characterizes the forecast for the upcoming week. Here's a detailed breakdown of the expected weather conditions from today through Sunday this week and weekend:

Information from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday - January 24

Today, there's likely to be rain after 11am, accompanied by patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. The chance of precipitation this afternoon and evening is 60%.

Thursday - January 25

Thursday introduces a 50-60% chance of rain, primarily in them morning before 11am. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 43 and light winds.

Friday - January 26

The sun comes back! Friday brings a partly sunny day, with a high near 42, providing a brief break from the recent precipitation. However, more rain is expected through the weekend.

Saturday - January 27

A 40% chance of rain returns on Saturday, with mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 44. Saturday night holds a 30% chance of rain, with mostly cloudy skies and a low around 37.

Sunday - January 28

The week concludes with a 20% chance of rain on Sunday, accompanied by mostly cloudy conditions and a high near 47. Sunday night is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Boise and Treasure Valley residents are advised to stay updated on weather developments, especially as the likelihood of rain fluctuates throughout the week. Be prepared for potential heavy rain, and please exercise caution while commuting.

