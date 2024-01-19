[WATCH] Nampa Tower Falls, City Says Goodbye to Beloved Landmark

In a surprising event that happened early this morning, commuters along I-84 were treated to an unusual sight as the iconic old water tower in Nampa took a graceful descent to make way for a new era.

The Nampa Police Department, sharing the news on their official Facebook page, captured the reactions of many with the emoji-filled post: "😳 That was probably the look on some faces traveling along I-84 early this morning when the old water tower came down (intentionally)."

The post also claimed that there will be a new water tower coming to Nampa in 2025.

The removal of the water tower marks the end of an era for locals who fondly recall it as a symbol of their childhood in Nampa, Idaho. Many express their sadness about bidding farewell to this last-standing landmark, claiming it held sentimental value and served as a nostalgic reminder of earlier times.

However, with change comes progress, and Nampa is set to embrace a new water tower in 2025. The community can look forward to a modern structure that promises to meet the evolving needs of the growing city for many, many years to come. As the hashtags suggest in the Nampa Police Department's Facebook post, this transition is a result of #Teamwork, reflecting collaborative efforts in enhancing the infrastructure of Nampa.

While some may be saddened by the loss of the old water tower, the anticipation for the upcoming structure adds an element of excitement and hope for what lies ahead in the Treasure Valley.

West Valley Humane Society Dogs Who Need Homes! Jan. 2024 Please consider rescuing one of these amazing shelter dogs at the West Valley Humane Society. For the entire month of January there are 50% promotions as an effort to rehome these adorable pups.

To adopt, foster, or learn more about the dogs available at the West Valley Humane Society, visit www.westvalleyhumanesociety.org Gallery Credit: Parker

Top 10 Most Recommended Movie Theaters in the Boise Area Gallery Credit: Parker Kane