Nampa Police Department Introduces New Community Outreach Animal
The Nampa Police Department has announced the their new and unique addition to their team — a community outreach giraffe! They shared the news on Facebook, stating, "B I G news, Nampa! Help us welcome our new Community Outreach Animal."
The announcement comes on April Fools Day, but is this a prank?
Check out the full Facebook post below to see what they said about their new Giraffe!
The post continues, "We can’t wait for you to meet our gentle giant! We were willing to stick our necks out, we went to great heights, and in the long run, we think we did a stand-up job to FINALLY convince Chief Huff that a community outreach animal was a good idea! We searched HIGH and low for the right fit, and we think we’ve found him!"
"Our new friend is really going to stand out next to the mini horse at the Caldwell Police Department, Boise Police Department’s wellness K-9 and that dog mascot at Meridian Police Department - Idaho. We plan on a community competition to name him in the very near future and he’s going to start attending our community events right away."
So, the announcement hinted at an upcoming community competition to name the giraffe and assured residents that the animal would begin participating in community events immediately. Earlier this morning, the Caldwell Police Department introduced their community outreach animal, too.
