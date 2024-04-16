Cycle of Good Continues: Nampa Bicycle Project Impacting Families

Despite the closure of its shop in December 2022, the Nampa Bicycle Project remains committed to serving the community through innovative partnerships and events, creating a ripple effect of goodwill in the Treasure Valley.

What is the Nampa Bicycle Project and who have they teamed up with in recent partnerships to help excel their mission here in the Treasure Valley? Read on for the details and the impact the mission is having so far.

What is the Nampa Bicycle Project and Who Do They Work With?

A standout among these partnerships is with the Idaho Department of Corrections (IDOC), American Legion Post 201, and American Legion District 3. At the Idaho State Correctional Center, incarcerated veterans are participating in a program that allows them to refurbish donated bicycles. Mark Person, Vice Commander of American Legion District 3, expresses pride in this full-circle partnership.

In the program, the Nampa Bicycle Project supplies inmates with bicycles, parts, and tools. In return, the project receives refurbished bicycles, closing the "cycle of good." These bikes are then distributed to families in need through the Nampa School District Family Resource Centers.

For those inspired to contribute, donations can be made online through the project's website or by purchasing items from their Amazon wish list. Additionally, individuals can donate used bicycles on May 4th and 5th at the Happy Day Transit Center on West Cleveland Blvd.

