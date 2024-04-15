KFC Restaurants in Idaho and California Making BIG Menu Changes
Whether you've grown up in Idaho or California, KFC holds a special place in the hearts of many as their original secret fried chicken recipe, tangy sauces, and comforting sides are often associated with fond memories for most Americans.
The fast-food chain has been a go-to for generations, and recent news of menu changes it taking fans by surprise — leaving them feeling both excited and also a bit sad or nostalgic.
Starting next month, KFC will bid farewell to some long-beloved items, including Kentucky Fried Chicken wings, according to a recent article from Taste of Home.
Here's a list of all the items we'll soon be saying goodbye to:
- Kentucky Fried Chicken wings
- Nashville hot sauce
- Popcorn chicken
- Strawberry lemonade
- Chocolate chip cookies
Taste of Home mentions that while it's hard to see these items go, they have some amazing KFC copycat recipes you can try.
Why is KFC doing this?
According to KFC U.S. Director Brittany Wilson, the decision to streamline the menu is driven by a desire to deliver their most popular products consistently and efficiently. By removing less popular items, KFC aims to improve accuracy, efficiency, and service time for customers. These changes have already received positive feedback from a majority of patrons.
So, the good news is there's more to come! There will be more exciting menu items to look forward to, as well as the continuation of menu items that are bestsellers and fan favorites. Among the upcoming releases is the highly anticipated Chicken Wrap!
