Wildlife is part of our great state, regardless of where one lives in Idaho. If you're new to Idaho, there are certain times of the year when cars must avoid hitting deer, ducks, geese, and other of nature's beautiful creatures.

Unlike other states, Idahoans proudly stop in traffic, whether it's a busy four-lane state highway or a local road, to let ducklings and baby geese cross the road. Kevin Miller was moved by a man in an old beat-up VW Van stopping traffic on Chinden last week to escort a mom and her ducklings to safety.

Sadly, one of our listeners reported a heartless driver who ran over an entire family of ducklings on their way to work. The careless driver didn't stop to try to save the baby ducks, although many Idaho drivers did.

Our friend Tim Wrightman, owner of the Lazy Bear Ranch, reported to us for the first time ever that he had seen a bear on his massive resort property. Winter is over, and it is bear season in Idaho. We won't detail how one does or doesn't hunt bears in Idaho, but we will alert you on how to navigate a bear encounter safely.

Although the Boise area is filled with urban activity, it is not unusual to see mountain lions or bears. Bears are attracted to bird feeders and trash. If you wake up one morning and see your trash all over the street, chances are a bear pillaged your trash can.

If you have pets like chickens or goats, some experts advise looking into electric fences if you're worried about a bear attack.

How to Handle A Bear in Idaho?

The USDA has offered a handy helpful guide on how to survive an encounter with any type of bear.

DO NOT RUN.

Remain calm.

Group together and pick up small children.

Continue to face the bear and back away slowly, talking calmly to identify yourself as a human.

If the bear continues to approach, try to scare it away by making yourself as large and imposing as possible by stretching your arms overhead and making loud noises.

Carry and know how to use bear spray, which is available at many outdoor retailers and can be used to deter a charging bear.

