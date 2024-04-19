Warning! Idaho’s Deadly Scary Snake Season Begins

Temperatures continue to rise as the Gem State sheds the last remnants of winter. Summer is just around the corner, and most of us will yearn for the days of fifty-degree temperatures.

Idaho, unlike some states, does have four seasons of weather. Spring was exceptionally wet, which means it will take a few more weeks before we hit the trails around Boise and the state. For the best hiking experience, consider visiting in late spring or early fall when the weather is mild, and the trails are less crowded.

Summer weather means triple-digit temperatures along with endless hours of daylight. Our state is blessed with many incredible trails, mountains, rivers, and anything related to enjoying the outdoors. If you're new to Idaho, the Gem State is home to some of the most dangerous wildlife in the country.

It's common to see reports of Mountain Lions on the Boise Greenbelt or even roaming in some Boise-area neighborhoods. To stay safe, it's important to remember to never approach or feed wildlife, and to always carry bear spray or a whistle when hiking in areas known for bear activity.

One man told us he lost his little dog to a group of coyotes, and he lives in the Boise-Meridian area. You don't have to be Indiana Jones to have an aversion or fear of one of the deadliest predators in the country, the rattlesnake, or any snake for that matter.

Rattlesnakes are most active in the warmer months, so it's important to watch your step and listen for their distinctive rattle. If you encounter a rattlesnake, give it a wide berth and slowly back away.

Want to learn more about the snakes of Idaho? Click the link here for a more detailed preview on what to look out for on the trail or in your backyard.

