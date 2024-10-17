Watch Heisman Favorite Taking a Big Shot at Boise’s Ashton Jeanty

It's great to have a favorite local candidate to win the coveted Heisman Trophy. Ashton Jeanty, the Boise State running back, has mirrored the program's rise as an underdog. Media experts did not rank him as a realistic candidate to compete for college football's most treasured prize.

While a team's bye week usually means a lull in action, the anticipation for Boise State's upcoming game against UNLV next Saturday is palpable. The Broncos, who are off this week, are gearing up for their most challenging game of the year. They are also on the brink of achieving Athletic Director Jeramiah Dickey's goal of selling out all six home games, adding to the excitement.

Mr. Dickey should be commended for his continued work to ignite Bronco Nation. In his brief time in Boise, the young athletic director has raised millions, recruited more donors, and raised the program's profile. He inherited a program without a rudder and suffered a financial shortfall.

The athletic director made the tough but right call to replace former coach Andy Avalos. Mr. Dickey then chose young, unproven Spencer Danielson to lead the team. A gusty move considering Boise State Football's success fuels the university and the entire state. (Depending on who you talk to, Boise State's blue field is more famous than Idaho Potatoes.

Back to the race for the Heisman, Colorado's Travis Hunter recently appeared on a podcast. On a recent podcast, the talented two-way player made his case for why he should be the Heisman front-runner. Listen below as he describes Ashton Jeanty.

Mr. Hunter, who was injured last week, will have the stage to himself this week. Look for him to play as many plays as possible to make the case for his candidacy. Mr. Jeanty has already won the race, considering how much attention his accomplishments have received. He has returned the position of running back to a prominent position nationally.

