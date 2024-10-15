Why America Cannot Get Enough of Boise’s Ashton Jeanty

Boise State has revived its once dominant standing in college football. The team heads into their bye week ranked 15th in the latest Associated Press Top 25 College Football Teams. Some experts have speculated the Broncos could surpass the Big 12 of ACC champion, securing a top-four slot in the College Football Playoffs.

Washington State v Boise State Getty Images / Loren Orr loading...

Getting a top-four slot is essential because those teams get a bye and a game on their home field. Could you imagine a team like Clemson or Alabama traveling to Boise to take on the Broncos on the Blue? The good news continues as the team is very close to selling out its remaining home games. You can see the tweet released by Bronco Athletics here.

When was the last time, if ever, Boise State sold out all of its home games? However, the team's success is amplified by running back Ashton Jeanty's continued success. Both Saturday pregame shows, ESPN College Football Gameday and FOX Big Noon Kickoff, profiled the talented Bronco. Nick Saban, the greatest college football coach, spent significant time praising Mr. Jeanty. Other experts call him the number one running back in this year's draft.

Mr. Jeanty's record-breaking performance has seized the attention of the Heisman voter. If he can match his pace in the first part of the season, he'll break Barry Sanders's single-season rushing record. Lackluster performances from other contenders from more prominent schools have aided the Bronco.

Let's take a look at what folks across the nation are saying about Boise's Ashton Jeanty.

