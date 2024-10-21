Idahoans React to President Trump’s McDonald’s Adventure

The presidential race is in its final stretch, with both candidates vying to become the forty-seventh president of the United States. It has been a wild ride since then-candidate Donald Trump descended down his escalator at Trump Tower.

The billionaire was thought to be a joke, as other elected Republicans were taken more seriously by the media and political pundits. However, the television star methodically took down every Republican candidate. He then went on to beat Democrat Senator Hillary Clinton in one of the most historic upsets in modern political history.

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Pennsylvania Getty Images / Win McNamee

Idaho is one of the most fervent supporters of the former president. Although the state did vote for Senator Ted Cruz during the primary, Idahoans embraced President Trump, although he has yet to visit the state.

President Biden won the controversial 2020 presidential contest. Most Americans believed it would be a rematch between him and President Trump. After a disastrous debate, President Biden was forced to withdraw and was replaced by his vice president, Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Pennsylvania Getty Images /Doug Mills-Pool/

The vice president claimed to have worked at McDonald's when she was a young person. President Trump trolled the vice president by working at a McDonald's in Pennsylvania. The images of the former president have exploded on social media. The Harris Campaign continues to try to recover; however, what do Idahoans think of President Trump's appearance at McDonald's?

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Pennsylvania Getty Images / Doug Mills-

We had a chance to solicit several opinions from Idahoans voting in the upcoming presidential election. Take a look at what your friends, neighbors, and others have to say about McDonald's newest fry server.

Idaho Reacts To Donald Trump Working At McDonald's Read Their Comments Here! Gallery Credit: KEVIN MILLER