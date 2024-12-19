Idaho Schools Respond to Trump Influence with Removal of DEI Programs

Former President Donald Trump hasn't taken office yet, but his influence is being felt in the Gem State. First, Boise State University exited the woke business by booting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Centers last month. ￼

President Trump Fights Getty Images / Anna Moneymaker loading...

The move by Boise State is smart. Their football team is enjoying a historic year, bringing the university incredible goodwill. The Broncos are in the marketing business, and DEI is bad for business in Idaho.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Centers were a product of the Joe Biden Administration. Bill O'Reilly and Glenn Beck warned of these initiates before Mr. Biden took office. The goal was to ensure people based on various 'personal identity characteristics — race, color, sex, sexual orientation, national origin, religion or gender identity — over individual merit,' as defined by the Idaho State Board of Education from Higher Ed Drive.

Schools have until June 30th, 2025, to eliminate the DEI programs. Various media outlets have shared concerns from students, however, there appears to be no love left for DEI in Idaho.

Donald Trump Campaigns For President In Pennsylvania Getty Images / Win McNamee loading...

Political experts continue to marvel at President Donald Trump who was elected with a multiethnic coalition championing an end to DEI programs. The private sector has begun to dismantle their versions of DEI hiring following the November election.

We'll continue to update you on this story at it develops.

