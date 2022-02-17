‘Elvis’ Trailer: The King of Rock and Roll Gets a Biopic

Well it’s one for the money...

If you recall the early days of the pandemic, you might remember Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shocking the world when they announced they had both tested positive for Covid-19, right as everything seemed to be shutting down all at once. At the time, Hanks and Wilson were down in Australia while he was shooting Elvis, an epic biography of the King of Rock Roll where he plays Colonel Tom Parker to Austin Butler’s Elvis.

Finally, more than two years later, we’ve got a trailer for the film, which was directed by Moulin Rouge’s Baz Luhrmann and certainly bears some of his stylistic trademarks including huge musical numbers and gorgeous costumes and cinematography. Take a look:

Elvis has gotten movies before — John Carpenter and Kurt Russell made an Elvis biography for ABC way back in 1979 — but this certainly looks like the largest in scale that’s ever been attempted. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

From Oscar-nominated visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann comes Warner Bros. Pictures’ drama “Elvis,” starring Austin Butler and Oscar winner Tom Hanks. The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler), seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks). The story delves into the complex dynamic between Presley and Parker spanning over 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America. Central to that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge).

Elvis is scheduled to opened in theaters on June 24, 2022.

