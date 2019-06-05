Every X-Men Movie Ranked From Worst to Best

With the release of The New Mutants, which is now available on home video, Fox’s X-Men series concludes after 20 years and a dozen movies. Directed by Josh Boone, The New Mutants adapts the popular X-Men spinoff as a teen horror movie, with fan favorites like Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams) and Illyana Rasputin (Anya Taylor-Joy) treated at a mysterious hospital for young mutants.

With Disney’s purchase of Fox, Marvel regained control of the movie rights to the X-Men, and will almost certainly put its own spin on the world’s most famous mutants in a few years’ time. So this is the perfect opportunity to look back at the franchise as a whole and see how it holds up. And on the whole: Not bad! Certainly there were some clunkers along the way. (What’s up, X-Men Origins: Wolverine!) But it’s also clear why these movies made such a huge impact on Hollywood and how the movie studios looked at comic-book characters. When they were good, they were really good.

So as we say farewell to the first generation (and First Class) of movie X-Men, let’s see how they fare by ranking them all, from worst to first.