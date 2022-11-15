Watch Previously Unreleased ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Clip

A previously unreleased scene from the comedy classic Planes, Trains and Automobiles has been released in anticipation of the film’s upcoming 35th anniversary.

In the clip, Del Griffith (John Candy) and Neal Page (Steve Martin) are seated together on a packed flight. Del begins offering unwanted parts of Neal’s meal to the third man in their row (veteran character actor Bill Erwin). The only thing Neal wants to hang onto is his brownie, that is until a neighboring woman’s hair ruins the desert. Naturally, Neal in annoyed by the situation, but Del remains upbeat regardless.

Watch the newly unearthed scene below.

Originally released on Nov. 25, 1987, Planes, Trains and Automobiles chronicled the unlikely pairing of uptight ad exec Neal and affable shower-curtain salesman Del as they try to make it from New York to Chicago in time for Thanksgiving. The film, written and directed by John Hughes, became a box office success and remains a holiday classic more than three decades after its release.

Though the movie clocked in at just over 90-minutes, an original cut was more than three hours in length. Much of the abandoned footage will be included on the film’s upcoming 4K Ultra HD 35th anniversary release.

In addition to the original version, the package includes a bonus “Lost Luggage” Blu-ray Disc, featuring more than an hour of never-before-seen footage. A look behind the making of Planes, Trains and Automobiles and the two-part documentary John Hughes: Life Moves Pretty Fast will also be included.

The new rerelease of Planes, Trains and Automobiles arrives Nov. 22.