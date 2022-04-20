The People Have Spoken, and Taco Bell Has Answered

Evan Paul is the host of Taste of Country Nights, a syndicated radio show heard on more than 100 country radio stations nationwide, every night from 7PM to midnight. He plays the best new country music and interviews today's top stars, like Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Brantley Gilbert, Lady A, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert + more!

Ladies and gentlemen, the day is finally coming. Taco Bell has spent the last year and a half fielding the same question about one thing: Their Mexican pizza. For reasons unknown to us, Taco Bell removed the Mexican pizza from their menu abruptly in November of 2020. As if we didn't have enough going on with the whole pandemic, for them to have dropped another bomb on us, right?

The restaurant has officially announced that it is coming back to their menu, across America, on May 19.

Taco Bell credits a fan with starting a Change.org petition to bring back the Mexican pizza that received more than 200,000 signatures. In a recent interview, even Dolly Parton expressed her love of the Taco Bell Mexican pizza and hoped that it would make a return!

Now, we have a firm date, but the waiting game begins — that is just under a month away. Don't give in though and try to make your own after reading this, you have waited this long.