The Big Difference Between ‘Joker’s Joker and ‘The Dark Knight’s

Two different men have won Academy Awards for their portrayals of Joker: The late Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight and Joaquin Phoenix in Joker. But these actors are not playing the same version of the character — in fact, their Jokers are completely different.

This new video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey breaks down all the things that are similar and different about these two Jokers, from their motives, to their methods, to their goals. Just how evil are they really? What do they actually want? And how much can we actually trust what they say about themselves and their origins?

