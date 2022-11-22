Everything Leaving Netflix in December
By our count, there are 112 new movies and shows being added to Netflix in December. That’s the good news. The bad news is 34 movies and shows are leaving Netflix in December. So if you want to watch any of the titles, below, the clock is definitely ticking.
Of note: Daniel Craig’s James Bond debut Casino Royale departs Netflix on New Years Eve. So does Stanley Kubrick’s amazing Eyes Wide Shut with Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman. Ditto for the trilogy of live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies of the ’90s. (Wouldn’t that make for a trippy marathon with Eyes With Shut.) And if you want to have a really freaky Christmas, you can watch Shrek: The Musical until December 28.
Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in December 2022:
Leaving 12/9/22
The Shack
Leaving 12/10/22
Fast Color
Leaving 12/11/22
Manhunt: Unabomber
Leaving 12/14/22
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 3-4
The Challenge: Season 12
The Challenge: Season 25
Merlin: Seasons 1-5
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 12/15/22
The Danish Girl
Leaving 12/27/22
Instant Hotel: Season 1
Leaving 12/28/22
Shrek the Musical
Leaving 12/31/22
1BR
A Cinderella Story
A Clockwork Orange
A Little Princess
Blood Diamond
Blow
Blue Jasmine
Casino Royale
Chocolat
Eyes Wide Shut
I Love You, Man
Life as We Know It
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black 3
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Vacation
New York Minute
Point Break
Police Academy
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie