ICYMI: Boise's second annual Celebrating Women in Business conference is just four days away! A gathering of Idaho's most accomplished businesswomen, the event is meant to empower local up and comers that are redefining our state's commerce. It also benefits Girls on the Run, "a Treasure Valley non-profit inspiring today's girls to become tomorrow's leaders."

If you tuned into Mix 106 this week, you might've heard that I'm co-hosting this awesome event! As thrilled as I am to be a part of CWB, I'm currently suffering from a major case of Nothing to Wear. In the spirit of the event, I found 13 locally-owned boutiques and brands to remedy my fashion malady. Along the way, I was pleased to learn that the majority of these businesses are woman-owned and operated. Each with their own take on today's trends, these retailers have inspired and elevated the Valley's fashion scene.

Linked below are the boutiques and brands that stole my heart before they stole my money. Their aesthetics are cool, and their About stories are even cooler! Supporting these retailers involves more than tapping into the power of your purse, ladies. Highlight these Valley fashionista bosses by following them on social and sharing your shopping experiences with us!

For more info on Boise's best brands and home-grown businesses, check out the Downtown Boise Association/Bodo!

13 Boise Boutiques & Brands + 38 local looks to love

