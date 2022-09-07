The nominees for the 2022 CMA Awards are here, and as always, there are plenty of surprises.

Lainey Wilson leads the way with six nominations, but country stars like Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce and Chris Stapleton also show up strong on a list revealed Wednesday morning (Sept. 7) at the CMA's official website.

This group of nominations for the 2022 CMA Awards represents country hitmakers who've been radio staples for over a decade, plus newcomers who are pushing the genre forward.

Each category will ultimately be decided by CMA voters. The voting window is Oct. 3 to Oct. 28, leaving time for the winners to be identified ahead of the Nov. 9 telecast. Stapleton (4) won the most CMA Awards in 2021, but Luke Combs took home the most recent Entertainer of the Year prize. He'll have a chance to repeat in 2022.

The 2022 CMA Awards are scheduled for Nov. 9 on ABC. Nominees and performers will be announced in the coming weeks. Luke Bryan and NFL quarterback Peyton Manning were previously announced as hosts of the 2022 CMA Awards.

2022 CMA Awards Nominees:

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

Female Vocalist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Male Vocalist of the Year

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

Vocal Group of the Year

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Vocal Duo of the Year

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LoCash

Maddie & Tae

New Artist of the Year

Hardy

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

Album of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producer(s))

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up (Produced by Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix engineer: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews)

Maren Morris, Humble Quest ˆ(Produced by Greg Kurstin,Mix engineer: Serban Ghenea)

Miranda Lambert, Palomino ˆ(Produced by Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves,Mix engineer: Jason Lehning)

Lainey Wilson, Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ ˆ(Produced by Jay Joyce, Mix engineer: F. Reid Shippen)

Old Dominion, Time, Tequila & Therapy (Produced by Shane McAnally, Old Dominion, Mix engineer: Justin Niebank)

Song of the Year (Awarded to Songwriters)

Jordan Davis, “Buy Dirt” (Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins)

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce)

Morgan Wallen, “Sand In My Boots” (Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne)

Lainey Wilson, “Things a Man Oughta Know” (Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson)

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave” (Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton)

Single of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s), Producer(s) and Mix Engineer(s))

Jordan Davis, “Buy Dirt” (Produced by Paul DiGiovanni, Mix engineer: Jim Cooley)

Kelsea Ballerini Feat. Kenny Chesney, “Half of My Hometown” (Produced by Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins, Mix engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat)

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Produced by Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Mix engineer: Ryan Gore)

Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” (Produced by Trent Willmon, Mix engineer: Jack Clarke)

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave” (Produced by Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Mix engineer: Vance Powell)

Musical Event of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Producers(s)

Dierks Bentley, Breland & Hardy, “Beers On Me” (Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman)

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You” (Producer: Michael Knox)

Midland (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Longneck Way To Go” (Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

Cole Swindell With Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never” (Producer: Zach Crowell)

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Produces: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)

Music Video of the Year (Awarded to Artist(s) and Director(s))

Taylor Swift, “I Bet You Think About Me” (Director: Blake Lively)

Midland (Feat. Jon Pardi), “Longneck Way To Go” (Director: Harper Smith)

Cole Swindell With Lainey Wilson, “Never Say Never” (Director: Michael Monaco)

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde, “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” (Director: Alexa Campbell)

Cody Johnson, “Til You Can’t” (Director: Dustin Haney)

Musician of the Year

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar