The 2022 Golden Globes: Full Nominations List

It’s a classic thought experiment: If someone holds an awards show and it’s not televised and people don’t show up for it, does it still exist?

We’re about to find out. After a year plagued by accusations of financial impropriety and the revelation that their membership did not include a single Black journalist, NBC canceled their broadcast of the 2022 Golden Globes Awards. The show must go on for some reason, and so even though the Globes won’t be aired on NBC, the awards will still be given. (The HFPA did add 21 new members this year.)

The nominees for this year’s Globes were announced today, and they included a typical mix of Oscar frontrunners and surprising candidates. (Emma Stone landed a Best Actress nod for Cruella). Here’s the full list of nominees; the winners will be announced (not on NBC) on Sunday, Jannuary 9.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Fox

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick … Boom!

West Side Story

Best Director, Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Amazon

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick … Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Disney

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress - Motion Picture

Caitriona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana Debose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Warner Bros.

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Be Alive,” King Richard

“Dos Oruguitas,” Encanto

“Down to Joy,” Belfast

“Here I Am [Singing My Way Home],” Respect

“No Time to Die,” No Time to Die

Pixar

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Motion Picture, Non-English Language

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Netflix

Best Drama Series

Lupin

The Morning Show

Pose

Squid Game

Succession

Best Musical/Comedy Series

The Great

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Reservation Dogs

Ted Lasso

Best Television Motion Picture

Dopesick

Impeachment: American Crime Story

Maid

Mare of Easttown

The Underground Railroad

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama

Uzo Aduba, In Treatment

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose

Netflix

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

