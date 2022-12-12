After a year where the annual broadcast of their awards was canceled by NBC after numerous scandals, the Golden Globes will return to the national airwaves in January. With a revised membership (and a new owner, who has turned the organization into a for-profit group), the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced their nominees for this year’s Golden Globes, long viewed as a key (if ethically suspect) precursor to the Oscars. You’ll find the full list below, which includes movies and TV shows ranging from Avatar: The Way of Water to House of the Dragon.

The winners of this years Golden Globes will be announced on Tuesday January 10 at 8PM ET. Jerrod Carmichael will host the show. Here are the full list of nominees:

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Netflix Netflix loading...

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Variance Films Variance Films loading...

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a TV Movie

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

HBO HBO loading...

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Netflix Netflix loading...

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or TV Movie

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Searchlight Searchlight loading...

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Paramount Paramount loading...

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Director — Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

HBO HBO loading...

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Paramount Paramount loading...

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Carolina,” Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)

“Hold My Hand,” Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

“Lift Me Up,” Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

“Naatu Naatu,” Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

BABYLON Paramount Pictures loading...

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

A24 A24 loading...

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

KNIVES OUT 2 Netflix loading...

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

The Most Absurd Golden Globes Nominations