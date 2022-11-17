What do Jane Fonda, Tom Brady, Guy Fieri have in common? Well, until today, absolutely nothing. But now they are all in 80 For Brady, an upcoming comedy that combines those three singular figures, plus Lily Tomlin, Sally Field, and Rita Moreno in a comedy about a group of lifelong friends who travel to the Super Bowl to watch their beloved Brady play there one last time.

The film, supposedly based on a true story, also includes these legendary figures trying edibles and thinking they’re turning into Guy Fieri. It’s exactly like that great artist Vin Diesel said: The Movies. They are the best.

Check out the very strange trailer for this movie here:

The timing of a heartwarming comedy about the greatness of Tom Brady on the cusp of his retirement is ... well ... it’s interesting, anyway! (Maybe if the movie is a hit they can make a sequel called 85 For Brady or something.)

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

80 FOR BRADY is inspired by the true story of four best friends living life to the fullest when they take a wild trip to the 2017 Super Bowl LI to see their hero Tom Brady play. Starring Academy Award® nominee Lily Tomlin, Academy Award® winner Jane Fonda, Academy Award® winner Rita Moreno and Academy Award® winner Sally Field, with 7-time Super Bowl Champion and producer Tom Brady.

Hey, Draft Day was a pretty good movie, and that was about football! So maybe this will work out. I mean just look at this official publicity photo and tell me you don’t want to see it in context.

80 For Brady Paramount loading...

80 For Brady is scheduled to open in theaters on February 3, 2023.

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles These actors told some minor fibs to score roles in major Hollywood productions.