Paul McCartney and Elton John Star in Abbey Road Studios Movie

Paul McCartney, Elton John, Roger Waters and others appear in the trailer for an upcoming documentary movie about Abbey Road Studios that marks its 90th anniversary.

The iconic London complex is celebrated in If These Walls Could Sing, directed by McCartney’s daughter Mary, who says in the clip, “Abbey Road Studios has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember.”

It opens with John saying, “When you enter a place with so much history around it, it’s kind of sacred in a way. People want to come here – they want the sound of Abbey Road.” He adds later that the smell of the studio is “the smell of fear: Am I going to mess this up?”

You can watch the trailer below.

McCartney is captured playing the piano he first used in the ‘60s with the Beatles, while commenting, “This was our home; we spent so much time here.” Waters recalls that Pink Floyd felt “we’d cracked it” when they recorded The Dark Side of the Moon there.

George Lucas describes the experience of recording the Star Wars soundtrack there, while Noel Gallagher reflects, “A huge part of my record collection was made in this room.”

Disney+ said in a statement, “In this personal film of memory and discovery, director Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to tell the stories of some of the studio’s most iconic recordings – and the people who made them happen [via] exclusive access to the most famous and longest-running studio in the world.”

If These Walls Could Sing debuts on Disney+ on Dec. 16.