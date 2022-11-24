Watch Elton John Launch Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Display

Two days after his final full show in the U.S., Elton John made a guest appearance in New York to launch Saks Fifth Avenue’s holiday celebrations.

He performed classic track “Your Song” in the street outside the department store, after being driven from the store entrance to a waiting piano in a buggy that features star-shaped glasses on the front.

John can be seen in the video below carefully sitting down as he continues to recover from hip surgery. “Good evening, New York,” he said, before thanking Saks for their $1 million donation to his Elton John AIDS Foundation. He added: “This will help turbocharge our mission to end AIDS, and it means a great deal to me to have your support.” He was joined by husband David Furnish and their two sons before Saks’ annual window display was unveiled. Afterwards, John performed “Your Song” and then the full lighting display was revealed to a playback of his 1974 song “Step Into Christmas.”

The entire presentation can be seen below, with “Your Song” starting around 4:12.

“I’m excited to collaborate with an iconic brand like Saks that is going the extra mile to make this world a brighter, more accepting place this holiday season and beyond,” he said in a statement. “While it’s the happiest time of the year for many, we mustn’t forget about the billions of people around the world for whom safety, respect and dignity are not guaranteed. Saks’ generous support of the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s Rocket Fund will help fuel our programs to bring an end to the stigma and discrimination that prevent so many people from accessing compassionate and life-saving HIV care.”

Elton John Opens Saks’ Holiday Season