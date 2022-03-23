Aerosmith Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith will return to the stage this summer for the first time in more than two years.

The band will continue to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a run of shows at Dolby Live in Las Vegas that kicks off June 17 and wraps up on Dec. 11.

Aerosmith's last live performance, also in Las Vegas, took place in February 2020, roughly a month before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered venues and canceled tours. The band was originally slated to appear in Europe this June and July but canceled the dates amid COVID-19 concerns.

The shows at the band's most recent Las Vegas residency in 2019 featured a specially designed stage and lighting plus a short documentary film.

In 2016, singer Steven Tyler told Rolling Stone that he anticipated Aerosmith's touring days coming to a close soon. "Look, there’s two bands that still have the original members, us and the Stones," he said. "I’m grateful for that. Whether we do a farewell tour or go into the studio and do another record, I’m just excited about it.”

Tyler recently noted that the band is still in great shape. "Whenever we play together, I can't believe how good Brad [Whitford] is and Joe [Perry], and I'm not just saying this because I'm old now and I've been in this band for 50 years," Tyler said in an interview with My Planet Rock in September. "When I listen to my in-ear mix at night, and I look at the audience and they're still 20-year-olds, but still loving the rock! I mean, they love to rock. It's insane. Joe Perry's never played better.

"I still can't believe that I'm in this band, I love it," Tyler added. "We don't tune down. We're playing in the same keys, same two-hour show. And we're still doing it."

A complete list of 2022 show dates can be found on the band's website. Ticket sales start on March 31.